Rantoul man gets probation for stealing credit card from vehicle

URBANA — A Rantoul man who admitted he stole items out of a car in that village was sentenced Thursday to two years of probation.

Ryan Schneider, 20, who listed an address in the 200 block of Penfield, was also ordered to make $160 restitution in connection with the Nov. 3 theft.

In exchange for his guilty plea to misdemeanor theft, more-serious charges of burglary and use of a forged credit card were dismissed.

According to a police report, on Nov. 3, a Jeep was broken into in Rantoul and a Discover credit card was taken from it and later used.

Police located Schneider and two other men later in the Indian Hills subdivision on the village's west side, where they were seen throwing items in a dumpster.

Schneider told police he acted as a lookout for the others.

Clark said Schneider had no prior convictions.

