Rantoul firefighters extinguish house, truck fires

RANTOUL -- An improperly installed fireplace and a questionable tactic trying to start a vehicle led to two fires in Rantoul.

Fire Chief Ken Waters said firefighters responded to a chimney fire at 241 Illinois Drive just past midnight Saturday.

"When we arrived there was heavy smoke coming from the chimney and in the family room where the fireplace was," Waters said.

Firefighters cut open the wall and removed the fireplace, which was installed incorrectly and which caused a fire beneath the fireplace, Waters said.

They cleared the scene about 1:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported, and Waters estimated damage at $10,000-$15,000.

Ten firefighters were on the scene.

The department also responded to a vehicle fire in the parking lot at Red Wheel restaurant at 7 p.m. Friday.

The owner of a truck that wouldn't start had placed a bag of charcoal under the engine of his truck in an attempt to warm it up.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze.

The identities of the owners of the home and truck and the damage estimate to the truck were not immedately available.

