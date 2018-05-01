Items stolen from five vehicles

RANTOUL — A thief or thieves entered five vehicles in the village and stole items ranging from food to currency.
Village police said someone entered the vehicles Jan. 3 and swiped items including credit/debit gas cards, a backpack, checks/bonds, clothing, currency and food.
All five vehicles that had been parked the 1400 block of Sheppard Place had been left unlocked, police said.
No suspect information was available.
