Items stolen from five vehicles

RANTOUL — A thief or thieves entered five vehicles in the village and stole items ranging from food to currency.

Village police said someone entered the vehicles Jan. 3 and swiped items including credit/debit gas cards, a backpack, checks/bonds, clothing, currency and food.

All five vehicles that had been parked the 1400 block of Sheppard Place had been left unlocked, police said.

No suspect information was available.