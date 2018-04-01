Victims identified in fatal wreck near Paxton

PAXTON — State police have identified two people who died when the car they were in struck a semitrailer head-on Thursday in Drummer Township, west of Paxton.
The crash occurred at 10:09 a.m. on Illinois 9 at Ford County Road 1300 East, according to Illinois State Police.
Police identified the victims as Kelsey R. Fottler Bridgwater, 21, of Saybrook, and her passenger, Charly J. Jesse, 24, of Jacksonville, Fla.
Trooper Jayme Bufford said Bridgwater was driving east on Illinois 9 at County Road 1300 E when she lost control of her 2001 Mitsubishi Spider GT convertible and hit a semi driven by Floyd P. Smith, 53, of Fairborn, Ohio.
Both occupants of the convertible were pronounced dead at the scene by the Ford County Coroner’s Office.
The road was shut down for about five hours Thursday.
The accident remains under investigation.
Comments
Rantoul Press embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.