Two dead in wreck near Paxton

PAXTON — Two people died when the car they were in struck a semi-trailer head-on Thursday west of Paxton.



The crash occurred at 10:09 a.m. on Illinois 9 at Ford County Road 1300 East, District 21 Illinois State Police said.



A preliminary investigation indicated that the car was eastbound on Illinois 9 when the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck the semi head-on, police said.



The driver of the car and a passenger in the car were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Ford County coroner. Police did not immediately release their names, nor did police release the name of the semi driver.



The accident remained under investigation late Thursday morning.



