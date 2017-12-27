Fisher teen gets probation following DUI death

URBANA — A 16-year-old girl whose poor driving while under the influence of cocaine and cannabis led to a Fisher man’s death in April has been sentenced to probation.

Champaign County Judge Tom Difanis also allowed the girl to transfer her two years of probation to a different state in the wake of threatening messages directed at her on Facebook by women who said in the posts they were related to the late Damon Moseley, 34, of Fisher.

Mr. Moseley died April 23 after he was thrown from his own pickup truck on County Road 3200 N near 1200 E, northwest of Rantoul, and trapped under it.

The girl, then 15, was driving his truck. Chemical tests showed that she had the byproducts of both cocaine and cannabis in her system.

She pleaded guilty in November to aggravated driving under the influence with any amount of drug or compound in the breath, blood or urine.

On Wednesday, Difanis followed the recommendation of a 17-year probation officer who suggested to the judge that the girl was remorseful and would benefit from probation.

Difanis noted that probation officer Heidi Hewkin’s assessments of the juveniles she works with “are usually spot on.”

“She (Hewkin) believes the (teen) is remorseful and will remain so for the rest of her life,” he said.

Difanis also ordered that she attend school daily, perform 50 hours of public service, observe a 7 p.m. curfew, attend a victim impact panel where DUI victims’ families talk, use no drugs or alcohol, and submit to random testing for those.

“What happened is a tragedy. You have the rest of you life to deal with this and to try to become a productive member of society,” Difanis said, noting that the crash that led to Mr. Moseley’s death was the girl’s first contact ever with law enforcement.

He also noted that she has completed a substance abuse prevention program and that officials felt she “should be able to avoid substance abuse in the future.”

“Her grades could be better, but that’s understandable given that she was facing sentencing for a serious offense,” he said.

Difanis called Mr. Moseley’s death a “tragedy” for his family as well.

In arriving at his sentencing decision, Difanis had reviewed letters from Mr. Moseley’s mother, sister and a cousin, which were filled with examples of their grief. The women also urged him to jail the teen, reasoning that she was old enough to know right from wrong and that she wanted to act like an adult so she should be willing to accept adult consequences.

The girl’s lawyer, Harvey Welch of Urbana, gave Difanis a series of profanity-laced Facebook posts threatening to harm the teen. Welch asked the judge to consider them to support his request that she be allowed to leave Illinois and serve her probation elsewhere.

The girl faced a maximum imprisonment in a juvenile facility until her 21st birthday. Had she been sentenced in adult court, she could have received up to 14 years in prison. She said nothing during the hearing.

Her father was in court with her. Mr. Moseley’s mother and sister were also present but left the courtroom quickly after the sentence was pronounced.

His mother told the judge that Mr. Moseley “was a loving and caring individual that would give you his last dollar or the shirt off his back.” He would have turned 35 in a few days.

mschenk@news-gazette.com







