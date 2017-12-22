Rural Rantoul man arrested on drug charge

URBANA — A rural Rantoul man who allegedly had cocaine packaged for sale has been charged with a Class 1 felony.

Champaign County sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson said a deputy on patrol on U.S. 45 near Leverett Road north of Urbana stopped a car about 1:40 a.m. Friday for not having proper registration tags.

The car was driven by Angel Rodriguez-Ramos, 19, of the 1900 block of County Road 3000 N.

The deputy, who had his canine partner with him, had the dog do a sniff around the car, and the dog alerted to the presence of drugs.

Apperson said the deputy found a total of almost 12 grams of cocaine in at least five different bags in different places in the car, including under the seat and in the trunk.

The search also turned up a small amount of cannabis, a pipe for smoking drugs and a black pellet gun.

Rodriguez-Ramos was arrested and charged Friday with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance. If convicted, he faces penalties ranging from probation to four to 15 years in prison.

