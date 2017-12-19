Paxton official pleads down in driving case

PAXTON — Paxton’s public works director pleaded guilty this week to reckless driving in Ford County Circuit Court, after State’s Attorney Andrew Killian agreed to reduce the offense from a Class A misdemeanor to a petty offense.

Mark LeClair, 59, of Paxton, was ordered to pay fines and court costs totaling $524, court records show.

In August, LeClair was charged with reckless driving and talking on a cellphone while driving in connection with two separate incidents involving a city-owned truck.

Court records were not clear on whether LeClair’s other charge — using an electronic communication device while driving a motor vehicle — was dismissed or still pending.

The reckless driving charge alleged that in April 2016, LeClair, amid an argument with another city employee, became upset, then got in a city-owned 2013 Ford truck and revved up its motor, throwing gravel at the employee, chipping his tooth.

On Aug. 9, Paxton police allegedly saw LeClair talking on his cellphone while driving a city-owned truck after normal work hours. Police said they had repeatedly warned

LeClair that he was not exempt from the state law that prohibits the use of cellphones while driving — even if doing so in a city truck.



