Flames consume machine shed north of Fisher

FISHER — A machine shed on a rural property in rural Fisher is a total loss after it was consumed by flames Friday afternoon.

Sangamon Valley Fire Assistant Chief Darren Kuhns said crews were called to 3340 County Road 400 East at around 1:30 p.m.

He calls the fire accidental, although he did not have an exact cause. Kuhns says a combine, a pick-up truck, and some other equipment were consumed by the flames.

He did not have a dollar amount for damages.

The location is about 3 miles northwest of Fisher.

