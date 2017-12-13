Rantoul Wal-Mart shooter gets 12 years in prison

URBANA — A Champaign County judge Monday sentenced a man who shot at a drug dealer, causing him to be cut with flying glass, to 12 years in prison.

Jawuan Gipson, 20, who last lived in the 1000 block of Northwood Drive, Champaign, will have to serve at least 10 years of that sentence.

A jury convicted Gipson in early November of aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm but acquitted him of armed robbery.

The charges stemmed from a Dec. 15, 2016, shooting that happened in front of the Wal-Mart on Broadmeadow Road in Rantoul.

Victim Antoine Rogers told the jury he was there to sell cocaine to a woman and got in a van with a man and woman to make the deal. After handing over cocaine for the couple to test, Rogers said the man, later identified as Gipson, put a gun to his head and robbed him.

After putting about $400 on the floor, Rogers said he got out of the van as ordered, but seconds later, he went back, thinking he could retrieve his cash.

That’s when he saw a flash and flying glass coming at his head. Gipson had fired at him from the passenger seat through the closed driver’s window.

Bleeding from the head and with glass in his eyes, Rogers was able to get back to his Rantoul apartment, where an ambulance came to treat him and police began investigating.

Rogers was given immunity from prosecution for the alleged drug dealing in return for his testimony against Gipson.

Police found the van the next day in Champaign, and Gipson was arrested about a week later.

To try to aggravate Gipson’s sentence, Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher presented evidence to Judge Roger Webber linking Gipson to a battery of a fellow inmate that happened at the county jail in October. Three other men also participated in the beating of the inmate, Fletcher said.

Gipson had been in custody since his arrest late last year. He was given credit on his sentence for 354 days already served.

Fletcher asked Webber to impose a 15-year sentence for Gipson, whose only prior conviction was a juvenile adjudication for criminal trespass.

Gipson’s attorney, Assistant Public Defender Tony Allegretti, asked for the minimum sentence of six years. He presented Webber with letters from several family members and friends of Gipson calling him a good father to his 4-year-old son.

