Rantoul firefighters at scene of house fire

RANTOUL -- Firefighters are at the scene of a house fire on the community's southeast side.

Fire Chief Ken Waters said the fire broke out under or in the wall of the kitchen at the home at 1158 St. Andrews Circle.

The blaze caused an estimated $20,000 damage.

No injuries were reported.

The fire was called in at 6:22 p.m. with 15 firefighters responding with one engine and one rescue unit. Waters said he expects them to clear the scene about 8:30 p.m.

Thomasboro and Gifford firefighters responded via mutual aid.

Waters said the home's tenants will have to find another place to day for several days.

