Man acquitted of firing gun at car near Rantoul

URBANA — A Tennessee man who said he was lying when he admitted to state police that he shot at a passing car on Interstate 57 has been acquitted of that crime.

A Champaign County jury took about 90 minutes Thursday afternoon to find that Patrick Chapman, 22, was not guilty of aggravated discharge of a firearm for a Feb. 7 shooting just north of Rantoul that left a Chicago woman with a grazing bullet wound and her car with three holes.

“I felt pressured and cornered, and I was scared they was going to take my child, and nobody else would own up to it,” Chapman said of his interrogation by Illinois State Police detectives.

Special Agent Kyle Border testified he was called in early Feb. 8 to question Chapman and five other adults — two men and three women — who were in a Dodge Durango that was stopped near Champaign, suspected of containing the person who fired at Erica Horst’s car.

Horst, of Chicago, testified she was driving south with a friend about 8:30 p.m. that Tuesday. She was in the driving lane, having just passed the sport utility vehicle, when it came up on her left. She noticed the Durango because she said it’s a model she admires.

“It felt like something hit me, like a brick. I felt the pain of the brick on my side. I told my friend I was hit,” she said.

Horst sped up and exited I-57 going in to Rantoul as her friend called 911. Police found two holes in the driver’s side and one in the trunk lid. Horst sustained a grazing wound to her arm that came from a bullet that pierced the car door, went through the driver’s seat and put holes in her sweatshirt and shirt. She did not see who fired at her, she said.

She said ambulance personnel taped her wound. Only later when she lifted her shirt for police to take a photo, did a projectile fall from her bra.

Police put out a description of the Durango that Horst said the shots came from, and a Champaign police officer stopped it about 20 minutes later near Champaign.

During the stop, the occupants tossed objects out the window, he said.

State police crime scene technician Darrell Stafford said he processed the area where the stop occurred and found on the grassy shoulder a loaded .40-caliber Glock handgun with a round in the chamber and four in the magazine.

He also examined the bullet holes in Horst’s car and was able to tell that they came from beside and slightly behind her car.

Border testified that other adults in the Durango implicated Chapman as the shooter, leading to a 55-minute interview during which Chapman initially denied being the shooter but ultimately confessed he fired at the car because it was driving recklessly and caused the driver of the SUV he was in to have to make a sudden movement to avoid colliding with the car.

The jury heard the taped statement, in which Chapman repeatedly talked about trying to protect his 2-month-old son.

However, on the stand Thursday, Chapman said he had been sleeping in the third row of the SUV between his girlfriend and his baby’s car seat when he was awakened by the SUV swerving, him hitting his head on his son’s car seat, and “popping noises.”

“I seen Marvel pulling a gun back in the window and roll up the passenger side,” he said.

He asked the driver, who was his cousin, and Marvel, the man behind the driver, what had happened. He said “Marvel admitted ‘I shot a gun.’”

Chapman said when the police stopped them minutes later, “everybody started panicking, and I was scared and paranoid.”

Chapman said his cousin was on parole, and the mere presence of the gun would have meant trouble for him.

“Marvel said, ‘You gotta’ take this gun charge,’” Chapman recalled.

Chapman said as he was being taken to the Champaign Police Department for questioning, an officer suggested that the Department of Children and Family Services could take his son from him for such conduct.

Under questioning by his attorney, Dan Jackson of Champaign, Chapman said he lied about being the shooter “when nobody else owned up, and I was scared of the possibility of them taking my child from me.”

Chapman had been in jail since his arrest Feb. 8. He was released shortly after the verdict.

Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson prosecuted Chapman. Judge Roger Webber presided.

mschenk@news-gazette.com





