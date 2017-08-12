Chase leads to arrest of Rantoul man

RANTOUL — A 26-year-old Rantoul man who allegedly led police on a high-speed chase has been arrested in connection with the theft of a Champaign woman’s car.

Terrell B. Holt, who provided an address on the 400 block of S. Steffler St., was arrested Thursday after the victim reported to Champaign police that the father of her child, which the woman identified as Holt, had taken her car Monday without permission and hadn’t returned it.

Champaign police confirmed on Thursday that Holt still hadn’t returned the car, which they located parked in a driveway in the 700 block of Autumn Fields, Rantoul, with the temporary registration removed, according to Rantoul police.

Police said they observed Holt get out of a vehicle which had stopped in the street and enter the victim’s car. Police ordered Holt out of the victim’s car, but he drove away through yards west of Autumn Fields.

A lengthy pursuit by both Champaign and Rantoul police followed, though the chase had to be discontinued at a certain point for safety, police said.

During the pursuit, Holt allegedly attempted to ram a Rantoul police squad car, disregarded multiple traffic control devices, hit a street sign and drove around a Rantoul police squad trying to block its path. He also is said to have driven at high speeds on two streets adjoining Rantoul Township High School as students were exiting, and passed a school bus with its stop arm extended while children were getting out, police said.

He eventually got out of the victim’s car and ran away, and was arrested after entering another vehicle, police said.

Holt was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle. If convicted, he faces three to 14 years in prison.

Judge Tom Difanis set bond at $50,000 and set the next court date for Dec. 11.

Holt’s record shows nine prior convictions on charges of theft, driving with a suspended license, domestic battery, residential burglary, forgery, criminal damage to property and retail theft.

dpressey@news-gazette.com

