Ludlow woman jailed as suspect in home invasion

URBANA — A Ludlow woman is being held at the Champaign County jail on $75,000 bond following her arrest in connection with a September home invasion in Champaign.

Kristen Hewerdine, 40, who listed an address in the 100 block of North Walnut Street, was charged Thursday with felony armed robbery and felony home invasion. She is due back in court Dec. 12 for a preliminary hearing.

According to a police report, officers were called to an apartment in the 500 block of East White Street, Champaign, at 2 a.m. Sept. 17 to respond to a report of someone covered with blood.

When police arrived, they found a 48-year-old man whose arms were covered in blood. He had a deep cut to his right hand, and the right side of his face was swelling.

The victim told police he lived with Hewerdine, and that evening, one of his friends had given him a ride to Rantoul to meet up with her.

When they got to Rantoul, Hewerdine was with a man they did not know. She asked the victim’s friend to give the man a ride to Urbana before dropping her and the victim off in Champaign.

The victim’s friend dropped the man off in the 600 block of East University, then dropped the victim and Hewerdine off at the White Street apartment.

At 2 a.m. that Sunday, Hewerdine went to the victim’s front door, unlocked it and allowed the unknown man who was with her in Rantoul to enter the apartment.

The man was holding a pocketknife and wearing gloves. After searching the apartment and finding nothing, he searched the victim, taking his cellphone and $80 in cash.

Hewerdine and the man then searched the victim’s apartment one more time and, at one point, one of them put the knife down.

The victim grabbed the knife and tried to run out of the apartment but was soon tackled by Hewerdine and the second man. Hewerdine then allegedly stabbed the victim before fleeing, cutting him in the hand.

Police were unable to find Hewerdine over the next several weeks before locating her at a probation appointment Nov. 29 when she was arrested.

