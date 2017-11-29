RTHS grad dies in wreck near Paxton

PAXTON — An Urbana resident who was a Rantoul Township Hig School graduate, died in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in rural Ford County.

The Ford County Coroner’s Office reported that Angel L. Paiz, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene of an accident on Illinois 9 near County Road 2400 E, about a mile east of Paxton.

According to a state police report, Paiz was driving a Pontiac westbound on Illinois 9 when the vehicle left the road at 12:17 p.m. The Pontiac overturned several times, and Paiz was ejected.

Mr. Paiz was a former member of the Rantoul Township High School basketball program.

