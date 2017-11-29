Man pleads guilty in Rantoul robbery before retrial begins

URBANA — A Chicago man admitted his role in the armed holdup of a prostitute’s client last year as his second jury trial was set to begin.

Lincoln C. Johns, 21, pleaded guilty Tuesday to armed robbery before Judge Heidi Ladd and was sentenced to 21 years in prison, the minimum he could have received.

He is eligible for day-for-day good time and was given credit on his sentence for 402 days already served, meaning he could be released from prison in a little more than nine years. Ladd agreed to recommend Johns for drug treatment in prison.

Johns had been tried earlier this month for the same charge, which stemmed from an Oct. 23, 2016, incident at an apartment in the 1100 block of Falcon Drive in Rantoul. However, after nine hours of deliberation, the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict and Ladd declared a mistrial.

Testimony revealed that a 39-year-old Champaign man answered an online classified ad posted by Johns’ co-defendant, Chelsey McReynolds, 23, intending to pay her for sex.

When he arrived at the apartment, McReynolds and another woman showed him to an upstairs bedroom, then left. Shortly after, two masked men came in the room and robbed him of his pants, cash, cellphone and keys and beat him.

The victim was able to get out of the apartment and used a spare key in his truck to flee, escaping injury as a gunshot hit his truck.

He drove to a nearby gas station and called Rantoul police. They went back to the Falcon Drive apartment and arrested Johns, McReynolds and co-defendant Blake Wilson, 24, after finding many of the man’s belongings.

Wilson was convicted of armed robbery in August and is currently serving a 34-year sentence. McReynolds, who testified against both men, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of robbery for a sentence of four years probation.

Johns had earlier turned down the same plea offer from Assistant State’s Attorneys Dan Clifton and Tim Sullivan and pressed ahead with the trial and retrial.

However, on Tuesday, the prosecutors asked Ladd to consider allowing them to introduce letters Johns sent to McReynolds from the county jail urging her to change her testimony and suggesting that if he were to be released from jail prior to trial, he would take care of the victim.

McReynolds told the judge, outside the presence of the jury that had been selected Monday, that she received about a dozen letters from Johns over a two-month period.

Ladd agreed that portions of some of the letters containing the damning implications could be heard by the jury.

At that point, Johns agreed to accept the state’s offer of 21 years.

Had he been convicted, he faced a maximum of 45 years.

Clifton said Johns had no prior convictions. The prosecutors also dismissed a second similar case in which Johns had been accused of armed robbery and aggravated robbery for an Oct. 18, 2016, holdup of a would-be prostitution client at the same apartment.

Johns was represented by Assistant Public Defender Katie Jessup.

mschenk@news-gazette.com