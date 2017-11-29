Litany of offenses land duo January court date

URBANA — Two men are due back in court in January after being charged with burglary, weapons offenses and other crimes that allegedly happened over the weekend.

Ryan Mason, 26, who listed an address in the 1700 block of Valley Road, Champaign, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, burglary, theft and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Also arrested with Mason and charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapons, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a stolen firearm and burglary was Demetrius Collins, 20, who listed an address in the 1300 block of Abram Drive, Rantoul.

Champaign police reports said that sometime Saturday, a Pontiac was stolen from a detached garage in the 1800 block of Southwood Drive, Champaign. Later that day, Mason was seen on video at Disc Replay, 2012 N. Prospect Ave., Champaign, taking a video-game controller from behind the counter and leaving without paying for it.

Then, on Monday, the stolen Pontiac was seen at a gas station in the 1500 block of North Neil Street.

When officers made contact, Mason denied that he was driving it, but police arrested him after a witness told them Mason had given him a ride. Collins was with him and also arrested.

A search of the car turned up a gun and items taken in a Nov. 8 car burglary in Urbana, the report said.

Judge John Kennedy set Mason’s bond at $75,000 and Collins’ at $30,000 and told them to be back in court Jan. 9.

mschenk@news-gazette.com