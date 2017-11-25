Rantoul police investigate shots fired

RANTOUL — Rantoul police are trying to figure out who fired several shots on the city's east side late Saturday morning and why.

Rantoul Police Chief Tony Brown said just before 11 a.m., police were notified that seven or eight shots had been fired near the intersection of Golfcourse Road and Par Drive, apparently at a white sport utility vehicle.

Brown said there were three or four witnesses but neither the alleged victim nor the shooter could be located.

Police found the car they believe the shots came from and took it to the police station for processing. Officers also found shell casings at the scene.

"Everyone fled," said Brown, adding that police have received no reports of anyone being injured.Anyone with information is encouraged to call Rantoul Police at 892-2103 or Crimestoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or through a free app for smart phones called P3 Tips.



mschenk@news-gazette.com

