On-job thefts net Rantoul man probation

URBANA — A Rantoul man who admitted stealing from his employer has been sentenced to two years of probation.

Todd Charlton, 32, who listed an address in the 1600 block of Golfview Road, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Tom Difanis to felony theft, admitting that between mid-July and early September, he stole more than $500 from the O’Reilly Auto Parts store, 200 Twin Lakes Drive, Rantoul.

Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar said a manager contacted police when he suspected Charlton, an employee, of stealing from the store by fabricating expenses and pocketing cash for them.

He was ordered to repay the business $835, perform 30 hours of public service and get a substance abuse evaluation.

Lozar said Charlton had no previous convictions.

mschenk@news-gazette.com