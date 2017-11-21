Rea is Thomasboro board's pick for top cop

THOMASBORO -- The Thomasboro Village Board voted unanimously in a special meeting Tuesday to appoint Robert Rea as chief of police at an annual salary of $45,000 and a 3 percent retirement match.



The selection depends on upon Rea's "acceptance of an employment areement specifing the compenstion benefits and terms offered by the village," Village Clerk Jeremy Reale said.



Rea retired last year as a lieutenant with the Champaign Police Department and moved to Kentucky. He said at the Nov. 6 regular board meeting that he wanted to return to the Champaign area and to law enforcement.

“This has been my home since 1985,” Rea said. “This is where I want to be.”

Rea’s assignments with the CPD included patrol, field training, SWAT team and criminal operations. He was a supervisor for about 15 years, including five years in management, he said.

He is a native of Pana and graduate of the Police Training Institute at the University of Illinois. His first job was with the Arcola Police Department, he said.

Altogether, his law enforcement career spans 24 years.

The village board reached its decision after deliberating nearly an hour.

