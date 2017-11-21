Fire chief urges residents to check their CO detectors

RANTOUL — Problems with a heating system can kill you.

That’s the message Rantoul Fire Chief Ken Waters wants to get across to local residents.

Waters is urging people to make sure their carbon monoxide detectors are in working order and up to date and that their furnaces or other forms of winter heating are in good shape.

A reminder of the dangers of carbon monoxide were brought home recently when a local resident called the fire department to report his basement CO detector was going off.

Firefighters found a CO reading of 175 parts per million in the basement. A reading of 35 parts per million is considered dangerous.

“Normal is zero,” Waters said.

The tenant was told he should find other lodging for the night and have the furnace fixed.

Carbon monoxide proved fatal due to a heating malfunction several years ago in Rantoul. A young girl died, and her family was hospitalized, by a carbon monoxide level that reached 700 parts per million.

“The cause of that one was a cracked heat exchanger (in the furnace), and the furnace was running 24/7,” Waters said.

Someone had connected the wires together, causing the furnace to run constantly after the thermostat had broken.

Waters said his department has found all manner of things resulting in high CO levels in homes, ranging from problems with hot water heaters to furnaces to kitchen ovens. Even a plugged flue.

A CO detector is recommended at every level of the house.

“And the best thing to do is to have a combination smoke detector/CO detector on each level,” Waters said.

State law says the devices can be electric- or battery-operated or a combination of both. (If the electricity fails, the devices fall back on battery power.)

Their location, whether on the wall or the ceiling, does not matter. The home’s cold-air return will distribute CO throughout the house.

Waters estimates the fire department receives 50 CO calls a year.

“Mainly their CO detectors are sounding or they’re chirping because the batteries are low,” said Waters, who noted the number of calls have declined over the years.

He said he is not sure of the reason. Perhaps the public is getting wise to the dangers of carbon monoxide.

If firefighters find high CO levels, they will open doors and windows and use fans to ventilate the home.



Detectors don’t last forever

The fire chief reminds that smoke detectors and CO detectors aren’t a one-time purchase. Like milk, there’s an expiration date. All detectors have a manufacture date listed on the back. Detectors should be replaced after they reach 10 years. If there is no expiration date on the back, the detector is really old, Waters said.

“I find a lot of people aren’t aware how old theirs are, that they have a life span on them,” Waters said. “I’ve seen a lot of old smoke detectors out there. I let the people know, of course.”

Natural gas is the most common heating fuel used in the Rantoul area because it is cheaper. Forty years ago, it might have been oil, Waters said. Propane is more common in the rural area.

And Waters sees “quite a few” homes warmed with wood-burning stoves.

“As long as they maintain them and service them, they won’t have any problem at all,” Waters says of wood-burners. “With a wood-burner you have to keep the flue clean so you don’t have that build up.”

Back in the day, coal was the fuel of choice.

But every heating device or fuel source has its problems and can cause carbon monoxide emissions if not properly tended.

