Armed robbers hit 2 Rantoul stores

RANTOUL — Village police believe two armed robberies in the community on Saturday were committed by some of the same people.
The first occurred at 3:11 a.m. at Circle K, 301 S. Murray Road.
Rantoul police Sgt. Justin Bouse said two people — one armed with a handgun and the other possibly with a rifle — entered the store and demanded money from an employee, who complied.
The pair got away with between $35 and $40.
A witness saw them run east from the store to a vehicle parked on Malsbury Drive and then head south on that street.
Bouse said one of the suspects was described as a male and one a female. Both were wearing all-dark clothing with hoods up and black bandanas around their faces.
Both appeared to be African American.
The second armed robbery occurred at 8:42 p.m. when three people entered the Dollar General store, 409 E. Champaign Ave.
Bouse said one was armed with a rifle, one with a shotgun and the third with a handgun.
They ordered an employee to give them money and took the entire money tray from the cash register containing around $180. They also robbed a customer of about $270.
One suspect was described as an African American female, 16-18 years of age, about 5-4, 130 pounds, wearing all black with a purple mask.
The other two were both African American males between 16 and 18 years old of medium build, one with a camouflage coat and the other with a black hood and sweatshirt.
Bouse said all three ran east from the business.
He said police believe two of the three were the same people who robbed the Circle K store.
