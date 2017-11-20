Armed robbers hit 2 Rantoul stores

RANTOUL — Village police believe two armed robberies in the community on Saturday were committed by some of the same people.

The first occurred at 3:11 a.m. at Circle K, 301 S. Murray Road.

Rantoul police Sgt. Justin Bouse said two people — one armed with a handgun and the other possibly with a rifle — entered the store and demanded money from an employee, who complied.

The pair got away with between $35 and $40.

A witness saw them run east from the store to a vehicle parked on Malsbury Drive and then head south on that street.

Bouse said one of the suspects was described as a male and one a female. Both were wearing all-dark clothing with hoods up and black bandanas around their faces.

Both appeared to be African American.

The second armed robbery occurred at 8:42 p.m. when three people entered the Dollar General store, 409 E. Champaign Ave.

Bouse said one was armed with a rifle, one with a shotgun and the third with a handgun.

They ordered an employee to give them money and took the entire money tray from the cash register containing around $180. They also robbed a customer of about $270.

One suspect was described as an African American female, 16-18 years of age, about 5-4, 130 pounds, wearing all black with a purple mask.

The other two were both African American males between 16 and 18 years old of medium build, one with a camouflage coat and the other with a black hood and sweatshirt.

Bouse said all three ran east from the business.

He said police believe two of the three were the same people who robbed the Circle K store.

