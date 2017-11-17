Rantoul man gets 17 years on weapons, drug charges

URBANA — A Rantoul man caught a year ago with four guns and a large stash of cocaine for sale is headed to prison for 20 years.

Larry Mumphrey, 37, of the 1000 block of Ruth Crane Drive, was convicted last month by Judge Roger Webber of four counts of being an armed habitual criminal — one for each of the guns he possessed — and possession with intent to deliver more than 100 grams of cocaine.

“Cocaine certainly ruins its share of lives. Then when you add a number of weapons, there was a serious threat of harm,” Webber said Friday.

The charges stemmed from an Oct. 31, 2016, search of a storage unit rented by Mumphrey in the 1100 block of North Century Boulevard where police found a .25-caliber semi-automatic handgun, an AR-15 rifle, a 12-gauge shotgun, a .357-caliber revolver and several kinds of ammunition. Police had received a tip that the guns were there.

A convicted felon, Mumphrey is not allowed to possess weapons.

After finding the guns, they continued to investigate and by Nov. 2, 2016, felt they had enough evidence to arrest Mumphrey. They did so as he arrived at his home on Ruth Crane Drive on a gas-powered bicycle. On him, they found more than two ounces of cocaine and $1,779 in cash.

After his arrest, police searched a second storage unit he rented and found another 9 ounces of cocaine.

Mumphrey had been represented by Champaign attorney Ed Piraino but in May chose to represent himself. A month later, he asked for counsel, and the public defender’s office was appointed.

Mumphrey waived his right to a jury trial and opted to have Webber hear the evidence against him, which resulted in his conviction on four counts of being an armed habitual criminal and two drug-related counts, one of which Webber threw out Friday on a post-trial motion. All were Class X felonies.

Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson argued for a 30-year sentence for Mumphrey, who had prior convictions from Cook County for possession of cannabis and cocaine and aggravated battery with a firearm.

Referring to letters of support from Mumphrey’s family, Larson said he had no doubt that the family loved the father of eight children.

“The way he has chosen to support his family shows he doesn’t care about other people. He was destroying other people’s families,” the prosecutor said.

“The guns are there because he is a drug dealer. They are to be used on other people. The last time he went to prison was for shooting someone with a gun,” Larson argued.

Assistant Public Defender Tony Allegretti asked for a 12-year prison sentence, saying that Mumphrey acknowledged he made a mistake in choosing to support his family by selling drugs. Mumphrey had a legitimate car-detailing business, he added.

“I would argue he left his violent lifestyle in Cook County. There is no evidence he used or fired the weapons to protect his drug business,” Allegretti said.

Mumphrey was the son of a subtance abusing mother and a father in and out of prison, Allegretti said.

Mumphrey told the judge he knows right from wrong.

“Life is about choices. The choices I made put me in this situation today. My intentions were never to hurt anyone,” he said.

Under truth-in-sentencing, Mumphrey has to serve 85 percent of the sentence, or about 17 years. He was given credit for the year he’s been in custody. He was also ordered to pay a street value fine of $12,000.

The guns and ammunition were ordered forfeited to Rantoul police.

