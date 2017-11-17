Car, semi wreck injures 2 Rantoul residents

EFFINGHAM — Two Rantoul residents were injured Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 57 when their car was involved in a collision with a semi.
Stephen Robbins, 69, and his passenger, Anna Schuster, 36, both of Rantoul were hurt. They were taken to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital, Effingham.
Illinois State Police the Robbins vehicle was involved in a collision with a semi driven by Muhammad Siraad of Minnetonka, Minn.
Both vehicles were southbound/westbound and came together and made contact near the center line at the Kellar Drive interchange.
There were no charges.
