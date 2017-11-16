Rantoul man gets 3 years after attempted robbery of grocery store

URBANA — A Rantoul man who admitted he tried to rob a grocery story in Thomasboro in August has been sentenced to three years in prison.



Judge Heidi Ladd agreed to recommend Jacob Peters, 23, for drug treatment while he is in prison.



Peters pleaded guilty Thursday before Ladd to attempted aggravated robbery, admitting that on Aug. 6, he tried to take money from an employee of the Thomasboro Grocery at 608 Commercial St., by implying he had a gun in his pocket.



Assistant State's Attorney Matt Banach said the employee didn't believe Peters and reached out and touched his pocketed hand to confirm there was no weapon. Peters then ran from the store, getting in a car that belonged to his sister that had been reported stolen earlier from Mahomet.



When Peters was stopped nearby by a Champaign County sheriff's deputy, he admitted he went in the store but said he was just trying to scare the man into giving him money.



Banach agreed to dismiss a count of possession of a stolen vehicle in return for Peters' plea.



The prosecutor said Peters had four prior convictions for possession of drug paraphernalia and one conviction for retail theft.

mschenk@news-gazette.com