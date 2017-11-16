URBANA — The Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office has dismissed serious criminal charges of sex abuse it lodged against a Rantoul man in May.

Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson said the alleged victim of D’Angelo Fuller, 37, and her family have moved out of state and were unable to attend a hearing on a pretrial motion or trial, which was set to begin this month before Judge Roger Webber.

Because of their inability to be present to testify, Larson said he didn’t think he could prove Fuller guilty beyond a reasonable doubt with the evidence he had left.

Fuller had been charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child for acts that allegedly happened in early April with a girl under the age of 13 who was staying in

Fuller’s home in the 1000 block of Briarcliff Drive.

Larson said he chose to dismiss the charges Tuesday, but if more evidence can be obtained later, he could refile.

Fuller, represented by Urbana attorney Alfred Ivy, had been in custody since his arrest in May.

