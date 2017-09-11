Updated: One in custody, two sought after Rantoul armed robbery

RANTOUL — One person is in custody and two others are being sought for the armed robbery of a Rantoul nail salon Thursday afternoon

Police continue to search an area in northern Illinois for the two other men believed to have been involved.

Police received a call at 12:47 p.m. from one of the neighboring businesses of Fashion Nails, 1270 E. Grove Ave., located in the Maple Grove shopping center, that an armed robbery was in progress.

The caller said three men, at least one of whom was wearing a mask and armed with a hand gun, were seen entering the business.

Police Chief Tony Brown said when officers reached the scene, they saw one of the suspects leaving from the front door. Two others were seen leaving from the rear of the business. All three fled east on foot toward Christian Life Church, located east across Maplewood Drive.

“At one point, one person got into a car and fled in a white Buick,” Brown said.

Police obtained the license plate number of the vehicle, which was passed along to area agencies. Officers were alerted that the vehicle was seen getting onto Interstate 57, headed north toward Chicago.

District 5 Illinois State Police spotted the vehicle, and a chase ensued. The vehicle crashed on I-57 at 83rd Street, Chicago, and one person was taken into custody.

Police were searching for two other people who had been in the vehicle.

A state police spokesman said the two fled from the scene on foot and were believed to have been involved in a vehicle hijacking.

The name of the person in custody was not available.

Brown said police are checking into a report that the Buick might have also been used in a nail salon robbery in Tinley Park. Tinley Park Police Department could not confirm that to Rantoul Press.

Champaign County sheriff’s deputies and Fisher police also assisted following the Rantoul robbery.

Rantoul police Lt. Jeff Wooten said it is not known if there were more than three people involved than those that fled in the car.



The suspects who entered the store were described as:

— A 5-4 male of thin build, possibly of mixed race wearing a dark gray coat with a stocking cap mask and wearing a backpack. He displayed the handgun.

— An Hispanic or Asian male wearing a red and black jacket carrying a backpack.

— A black male wearing a black coat.



After being alerted to the armed robbery, police alerted officials at Eastlawn Elementary School, located a few blocks north of the shopping center.



Brown said after a citizen’s report of a possible suspect seen on Chanute Street, officials at J.W. Eater Junior High School, located west of the center, were also alerted.



Rantoul City Schools Superintendent Michelle Ramage said about 1 p.m., students and staff implemented a Shelter in Place protocol. The protocol means everyone was to stay indoors for safety reasons.



“The Rantoul Police Department informed us that there was a robbery at a location nearby and the suspects ran,” Ramage said.



People were told not to come to the school or call to keep the lines of communication open. At 2:10 p.m., police notified Ramage that students could dismiss in the regular manner, and parents were notified.



Rantoul Township High School Principal Todd Wilson said outside doors at the high school were locked and that parents were alerted via email and phone.





