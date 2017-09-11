Shady Lawn Drive fire causes extensive damage to home

Rantoul Fire Capt. Dewey Shreves investigates the cause of a Thursday afternoon fire to the Robert Durbin Sr. home. Fire Chief Ken Waters said the fire was electrical in origin.

RANTOUL — A Rantoul family’s home sustained heavy damage from a fire Thursday afternoon.

The fire, which occurred in the Robert Durbin Sr. family home, 109 Shady Lawn Drive, was electrical in origin and started in the kitchen.

Firefighters were alerted to the fire at 2:46 p.m.

Fire Chief Ken Waters said Durbin’s wife and another person had left the home to pick up someone, and discovered the fire when they returned.

“There was no fire showing,” Waters said. “It was heavy smoke. When they opened the door, the fire was banked down toward the floor from the ceiling about 6 feet.”

Durbin, his wife, daughter and two others lived at the house.

The fire caused no injuries, including the family’s three dogs.

Waters estimated $80,000 damage to the house and $50,000-$60,000 to the contents.

Twenty-one firefighters with three vehicles responded.

They cleared the scene at 3:57 p.m.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com







