Rantoul business hit by armed robbery

RANTOUL — A Rantoul business was hit by an armed robbery Thursday afternoon.

Police Chief Tony Brown said someone walked into Fashion Nails, 1279 E. Grove Ave., in the Maple Grove shopping center, and demanded money between noon and 1 p.m.

It is not known if any money was taken.

Police continue to look for those involved.

Police alerted officials at Eastlawn Elementary School, located a few blocks north of the shopping center, about the armed robbery.

Brown said after a citizen’s report of a possible suspect seen on Chanute Street, officials at J.W. Eater Junior High School, located west of the center, were also alerted.

Rantoul City Schools Superintendent Michelle Ramage said about 1 p.m., students and staff implemented the Shelter in Place protocol. The protocol means everyone was to stay indoors for safety reasons.

“The Rantoul Police Department informed us that there was a robbery at a location nearby and the suspects ran,” Ramage said.

People were advised not to come to the school or call to keep the lines of communication open. The Shelter in Place was lifted about 2:10 p.m.

Rantoul Township High School Principal Todd Wilson said outside doors at the high school were locked and that parents were alerted via email and phone.

More when it becomes available.

