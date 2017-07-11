Fisher 15-year-old admits DUI in fatal crash

URBANA — A 15-year-old Fisher girl admitted to a judge Tuesday that her erratic driving while under the influence of cocaine and cannabis led to the death of a Fisher man last April.

The teen pleaded guilty in juvenile court before Judge Tom Difanis to aggravated driving under the influence with any amount of drug or compound in the breath, blood or urine.

Difanis set sentencing for Dec. 27.

The teen appeared with her attorney, Harvey Welch of Urbana. Her father and the victim's mother and sister were also in court.

State's Attorney Julia Rietz said the charge stemmed from a traffic crash April 23 that claimed the life of Damon Moseley, 34, also of Fisher.

Rietz said witnesses reported seeing the girl driving a pickup truck and that she had a male passenger.

About 3:15 p.m. that Sunday, a farmer who was spraying in a field on County Road 3200 N near 1200 E, northwest of Rantoul, saw a truck coming at him fast with a man in the passenger seat.

The truck rolled over into a field and Mr. Moseley was thrown from it and trapped beneath it. He died at the scene. Champaign County sheriff's deputies found the teenage girl still there.

The teen was arrested, and Rietz said chemical tests showed that she had the byproducts of both cocaine and cannabis in her system.

Rietz said the girl's cousin told deputies that Mr. Moseley was trying to help her learn to drive so she could get her permit.

She was charged in juvenile court with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence but pleaded guilty to only one. The other will be dismissed at the time of sentencing.

An adult convicted of that crime would face a mandatory prison term unless he or she could prove extraordinary circumstances exist to warrant probation.

As a juvenile, she could be sentenced to probation or juvenile prison but cannot be held beyond her 21st birthday.

