Three charged with burglarizing vehicles in Rantoul

RANTOUL — Police have arrested three men who allegedly committed a string of car burglaries in the community.

Charged on Friday were Josh Riggleman, 19, of the 1300 block of Kerr Street, Urbana; Ryan R. Schneider, 20, of the 200 block of North Penfield Street, Rantoul; and Joseph Stow, 20, of the 400 block of Bradley Street, Thomasboro.

All three were charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of cannabis, criminal damage to property and burglary from a motor vehicle. Riggleman was also charged with misuse of a credit card for having allegedly used, at a gas station and at Hardee’s, a credit card taken in a vehicle burglary.

Rantoul police Sgt. Justin Bouse said a woman who was out walking her dog in the 300 block of the Indian Hills neighborhood reported at 6:19 a.m. Friday seeing two men trying to break into a vehicle. Bouse said the woman yelled at the pair, and they took off running. She also saw a dark-colored vehicle that fled the scene at a high rate of speed.

Bouse said police received a report of a burglary to a vehicle at 7:35 a.m. Friday that had occurred in the 700 block of Willow Pond Road. The victim reported a window had been broken out of her vehicle, and her purse was gone.

Around 7:50 a.m., an off-duty police officer who was westbound on Grove Avenue near the Canadian National railroad tracks spotted a vehicle matching the description of the one seen in the Indian Hills incident. The officer alerted fellow officers, who responded.

Bouse said in the meantime, the vehicle was seen having been pulled over into an alley between Penfield and Scott streets, where a person was seen throwing items into a Dumpster. When officers arrived, they located the vehicle with three people inside. They found evidence of the items taken from the Willow Pond car burglary.

Bouse said the three admitted to that burglary and other vehicle burglaries, where they took a TV, miscellaneous change, stereo speakers and other property. However, no one has come forward to report their vehicle having been burglarized in some of the incidents, Bouse said. They said many of the vehicles that they burglarized had been left unlocked.

Police are asking anyone whose car has been burglarized to call the department at 893-5600. Vehicle owners are also being urged to lock their vehicles.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com



