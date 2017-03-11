Jury divided on 3rd defendant in sex-ad armed robbery trial

CHAMPAIGN — After more than nine hours shut in a windowless room Thursday, a Champaign County jury told a judge it could not agree on the guilt or innocence of a Chicago man accused of the armed robbery of a Champaign man who answered an online sex ad.

Despite Lincoln Johns being implicated in the holdup by the would-be escort who also participated, the jury said it couldn’t reach a verdict.

Judge Heidi Ladd then declared a mistrial for the 21-year-old Chicago man and continued his case to next week.

Johns was charged a year ago with armed robbery for taking part in the Oct. 23, 2016, holdup of a Champaign man who had arranged through the online classified-ad site Backpage to pay to have sex with Chelsey McReynolds, 23, at an apartment in the 1100 block of Falcon Drive in Rantoul.

Also charged and already convicted of armed robbery was Blake Wilson, 23, who was living in the apartment with Johns and McReynolds.

When the victim showed up early that morning, McReynolds and another woman took him to an upstairs bedroom and left him alone. Moments later, two men with their faces covered with shirts came in and set about robbing him of his phone, keys, credit cards and wallet.

One held a gun on him while the other donned latex gloves and pummeled him about the face as he curled up in a defensive position.

The victim said he wasn’t sure how, but he was able to flee the apartment and get to his truck, where he had a spare key in the console. As he sped off, one of the men fired a shot that hit his truck.

He immediately drove to a nearby convenience store and called police, who arrived at the Falcon Drive apartment within minutes and arrested Johns, Wilson and McReynolds. Two other people in the apartment were questioned but not charged.

Wilson was convicted in August and is now serving a 34-year prison sentence. McReynolds, who admitted taking the man’s watch and wedding ring, is serving a sentence of probation after pleading guilty in January to robbery. Johns turned down an offer to plead guilty to armed robbery for the minimum 21-year prison sentence.

In the apartment where all of them were staying, police found a loaded gun hidden in an upstairs bathroom and all of the property that had been stolen from the would-be client.

In his own defense, Johns testified he was not present when the robbery went down.

He said that at the request of Wilson and McReynolds, he left the apartment “because Chelsey had a client coming.”

Johns said he walked a block away and was gone about 30 minutes when he heard a gunshot coming from the complex and headed back there in time to see the truck leaving.

Johns said when he returned, “everybody was anxious acting. You could tell something was going on by the way their adrenaline was going.”

Johns said Wilson had a gun in his hand, then went to Johns’ bedroom and wiped the gun with the pillowcase from Johns’ pillow. Testimony showed that Johns’ DNA was on the gun that Rantoul police recovered.

Johns said he was about to get in the shower when Wilson told him to get out of the bathroom, which he did. At that time, Rantoul police arrived.

On cross-examination by Assistant State’s Attorney Dan Clifton, Johns said he typically left the apartment when Wilson and McReynolds had clients over.

“I just take orders from them in that situation due to the fact I didn’t want to mess up their situation,” he testified.

Johns said when he left, besides Wilson and McReynolds, there was another man and woman in the apartment. He never told Rantoul police about the other man because they never asked, Johns said.

He also said he never volunteered to police that Wilson had supposedly wiped the handgun with Johns’ pillowcase.

“I was scared. I didn’t want to be a part of anything,” Johns testified.

Clifton had McReynolds testify in rebuttal that Johns was indeed in the apartment participating in the holdup. She also said she heard the shot that was fired at the truck and said it was Johns who answered when she asked if they shot the client. She also said Wilson never asked Johns to leave and she never saw Wilson take the gun and wipe it.

In closing arguments, Clifton said there was ample evidence to show that Johns was involved in the holdup, not the least of which was McReynolds’ testimony that he was there.

“You don’t need to get hung up on who had the gun during which part of the robbery,” he said, noting that each man had it at different times. “It doesn’t really matter who had the gun. Each is responsible for the other’s conduct.”

Clifton argued that neither Johns nor Wilson counted on their victim promptly reporting what had happened to him to police and they didn’t count on police finding a loaded gun or all the victim’s belongings in the apartment.

Johns’ attorney, Assistant Public Defender Katie Jessup, said the only question for the jury was whom to believe — her client or McReynolds. She said the state had not proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Johns was present during the holdup.

She also argued there was no way to know when or how Johns’ DNA got on the gun.

Johns also faces a second case involving similar allegations that he took part in another robbery of a Gibson City man who thought he was going to meet an escort at the same Rantoul apartment on Oct. 18, 2016.

That case was filed in May against him and Wilson. The state dismissed those charges against Wilson last month when he was sentenced to the lengthy prison term.

