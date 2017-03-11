Champaign man convicted of firing at drug dealer near Rantoul store

URBANA — A Champaign County jury Friday convicted a Champaign man of firing a gun at a drug dealer, injuring him with flying glass, but acquitted him of robbing the dealer of cash.



Jawuan Gipson, 20, of the 1000 block of Northwood Drive had been charged in connection with a Dec. 15, 2016, shooting in front of the Walmart on Broadmeadow Road in Rantoul.



An eight-woman, four-man jury deliberated a little more than two hours before concluding that Gipson was guilty of aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm but not guilty of armed robbery.



Judge Roger Webber set sentencing for Dec. 11. Gipson faces six to 30 years in prison on the most serious conviction and must serve 85 percent of whatever sentence he receives.



The victim, Antoine Rogers, testified that about 8 p.m. on that Thursday he arranged to meet a woman named Janae to sell her cocaine. He approached a van parked in front of the store between the two doors and was told by a man in the passenger seat to get in. Rogers said he gave the pair cocaine to sample.



"I thought he was reaching for money, but he was reaching for a gun," Rogers said of the man, who pointed a gun at his head and ordered him to empty his pockets.



Rogers, who was given immunity from prosecution for drug dealing by Assistant State's Attorney Joel Fletcher, said he put about $400 on the floor of the van and got out as ordered by the gunman.



Seconds later, Rogers said he ran back to the driver's side in an unsuccessful attempt to get his money back.



"I was angry. I just got robbed. That's when I seen the flash and ducked out of the way," he said.



Rogers said the man in the passenger seat fired through the closed driver's side window. Glass flew into his face, cutting him.



"There's still glass embedded in my skull," he said.



Rogers said there was so much glass in his eyes and face that he had his friend, who was waiting for him, drive him back to his Rantoul apartment, where he called for an ambulance. That brought police into the investigation.



A former Walmart employee, Calvin Bolser, said he was in the parking lot collecting carts when he saw a man approaching the van on the driver's side then heard the gunshot. He saw the window shatter and Rogers' bloodied face. Bolser, who served in the military, said he was certain what he heard was gunfire. He testified he could not see who was inside the van.



Rogers said he knew the woman through his cousin but had not seen the man before. He gave police a Rantoul address where he thought she lived and told them he was meeting her to give her money to help buy gas and groceries. He admitted he did not initially tell police he was there to sell cocaine.



Rogers said the next day he got on Facebook and tried to find the man he believed shot him. Through the woman's Facebook page, he identified two possible accounts for the shooter, which he gave police.



Roger said that in anger he sent a threatening message to one of the accounts which was later determined to belong to Gipson.



Rantoul police officers testified about what they found outside Walmart. No shell casing or gun was ever located, but police found shattered glass and a pool of blood.



The next day, they located a van with its driver's window broken out at a home on East Hill Street in Champaign. It registered to a woman who Gipson was dating and was taken for evidence.



Gipson was arrested eight days later near his own home by Champaign police after a brief chase.



Officer Stephen Vogel said investigators from Rantoul and Champaign were looking for Gipson to question him about the Walmart shooting. Vogel spotted Gipson on Dec. 23 walking on Bradley Avenue west of Prospect.



Vogel said when Gipson saw him, Gipson broke into a sprint, turned north on Willis and made his way to Northwood where he was caught.



Rantoul police investigator Greg Willard said Gipson told him he believed he was in Chicago on Dec. 15.



Willard said Gibson admitted that one of the Facebook accounts that Rogers thought belonged to the shooter was his and that he had received a threatening message from Rogers.



Police obtained records for that account which showed messages sent by Gipson to two people, some 10 hours after the shooting, showing he was looking for a replacement door for a van.



As is his right, Gipson chose not to testify.



Fletcher argued that there was ample evidence to link Gipson to Rogers' shooting and urged the jury to believe Rogers.



"He was there to sell cocaine. You might not like that. You should not like that. But that shouldn't matter," Fletcher said, arguing there was no justification for firing a gun at him.



He said Gipson's Facebook messages seeking a replacement door for the van and his flight from police when spotted a week after the shooting were both evidence of his guilt as well.



Public Defender Tony Allegretti, whose defense centered around trying to discount Rogers, hammered away in his argument at Rogers' lack of credibility.



"He was going to ride with this story he concocted until he was given something — immunity," argued Allegretti. "He didn't come here to tell the truth. He cares about saving his own skin."



Allegretti argued that Gipson was merely "helping out his girlfriend" on Dec. 16 when he was trying to find a replacement door for her van.He said Rantoul police "wilfully ignored" evidence in that van which could have implicated someone else.



He was referring to police declining to send cigarette butts to the state crime lab for DNA analysis. Police explained they chose not to because Gipson was known to be in the van frequently and they didn't believe it would add to their investigation.



"They don't want to do that because it might introduce another person in the van and that screws up their case," he said. "They're putting on blinders."