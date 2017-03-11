Candidates for Thomasboro police chief down to three

THOMASBORO — The search for Thomasboro chief of police has been narrowed to three finalists who will undergo second interviews at the regular board meeting Monday night.

“Hopefully, if everything goes right, we’ll be able to appoint somebody,” Mayor Tyler Evans said. “It’s going to be tough (making the decision). Definitely within the three we have our guy. We’re pretty excited.”

Interviews will be conducted during closed session.

The finalists were chosen from more than 30 applicants. Initial interviews of the top applicants were conducted at a special board meeting held Oct. 23. Results from background checks came in over the last few days, Evans said.

Police Chief Keith Willis’ resignation is effective next week, but Evans said Willis will remain available through the transition to the new police chief.

Monday’s meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at Thomasboro Village Hall, 101 Main St.

