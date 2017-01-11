Woman says she witnessed beating, heard shot

URBANA — A Rantoul woman said she was present a year ago when the man she was dating and his roommate put shirts over their heads, then beat and robbed a man who had arranged to have sex with her for money.

Chelsey McReynolds, 23, said after Lincoln Johns and Blake Wilson got what they wanted from her would-be client, she heard a shot fired, then the two men come back upstairs inside the apartment where they were all staying.

“I asked them, ‘Did you shoot him?’ Lincoln said, ‘No,’” McReynolds said in the opening day of testimony in Johns’ jury trial for armed robbery.

She said one of them then gave her the gun, and she “tossed it on the bed. I didn’t know what to do with it.”

Johns, 21, of Chicago and co-defendant Wilson were each charged with armed robbery in connection with the Oct. 23, 2016, holdup at an apartment in the 1100 block of Falcon Drive, Rantoul, involving a Champaign man.

McReynolds was also charged with that but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of robbery for four years of probation. She testified that she was not given any consideration on her sentence for testifying but instead was present because she had been served with a subpoena.

McReynolds testified that she had been staying at the Falcon Drive apartment with Wilson about a month. He and Johns were roommates.

She said she had placed an ad on the Backpage online classified-ad site offering her services as a “female escort” and that a Champaign man contacted her through that. The plan was for him to come to the Falcon Drive apartment to have sex with her for money.

McReynolds said when the man showed up, she and another woman, who was staying in the apartment with Johns, let him in and took him to an upstairs bedroom.

In a second bedroom, she said, were Johns and Wilson with the shirts over their faces. The pair then went to the bedroom where the client was.

“They take the gun and tell him to give them everything in his pockets,” McReynolds said, adding that she didn’t see the initial encounter but could hear it from the other bedroom.

McReynolds said at one point, Johns and Wilson took the man downstairs, but then the man came back upstairs. She thought he was going to retrieve his keys.

Instead, she said, Wilson “rushes the man to the bed and was hitting him with a gun.”

During the beating, McReynolds said, Wilson instructed her to take his wedding band and watch, which she did.

McReynolds said she wasn’t sure how, but the man got free and ran out of the apartment. That’s when she heard the shot.

Earlier, the Champaign man reiterated the testimony he offered in August when Wilson, 23, was convicted of armed robbery. Judge Heidi Ladd sentenced Wilson to 34 years in prison three weeks ago.

The victim told the same story: He was out drinking heavily in celebration of a Cubs playoff victory, then he arranged to have sex with the woman for pay. He said two women showed him to an upstairs bedroom and left him alone. He was about to leave when the two men came in with their faces covered and demanded his cash, credit cards, phone and keys. One of the men kept a semiautomatic handgun pointed at his face, he said.

Despite him handing all those items over, they also demanded a PIN for his credit card and the code to unlock his iPhone. One put on blue surgical gloves and began hitting him in the face, while the other also hit him while armed with the gun.

He also described how the woman took his watch and wedding ring.

The man said he wasn’t sure how, but he got down the stairs and out of the apartment to his truck, for which he had a spare key in the console. As he sped off, one of the pair fired at him, hitting the truck.

The jury saw photos of the man’s facial injuries and the bullet hole to his truck.

Other witnesses in Tuesday’s trial before Ladd included Rantoul police officers who responded to the man’s call for help at a nearby convenience store and those who went to the Falcon Drive apartment and arrested Johns, Wilson and McReynolds.

Sgt. Dustin Morgan said he found the victim shaken, excited and smelling of alcohol. He had blood running down his face and swollen eyes, lip and nose, Morgan said.

The man showed police where he had been.

After removing the occupants from the apartment, police got a search warrant, Morgan said.

In the apartment, according to investigator James Schmidt, police found the victim’s keys, phone, credit cards, wristwatch and ring; a loaded .380 semiautomatic Ruger handgun; several pairs of blue surgical gloves; a slip of paper with the victim’s PIN; and an envelope with his cellphone-unlock code written on it.

In the parking lot, police found a bullet shell.

Testimony continues this afternoon, and the case will probably go to the jury Thursday morning.

