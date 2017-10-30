Candle causes Rantoul house fire

By RANTOUL PRESS



RANTOUL — A candle that caught clothing on fire in a Rantoul resident’s home caused a couple thousand dollars in damage Sunday evening.

Fire Chief Ken Waters said firefighters responded to a call at 8:41 p.m. at 1115 Briarcliff Drive. He said tenant Linda Sanderson indicated she had a candle lit in the utility room.

Waters said the candle was either knocked over or fell over onto some clothing. The fire was out when firefighters arrived, Waters said, but the home sustained smoke damage.

Sanderson was taken to an area hospital. Her condition was unavailable.

Seventeen firefighters responded to the call with two fire engines and a rescue truck.

Sanderson’s home is located in a duplex. Waters said there was no damage to the other home in the duplex.



CO call

Last Wednesday, firefighters were called to 408 E. International Ave., where they found an extremely high carbon monoxide level.

Waters said the CO detector was going off in the basement of the William Nolaz home. Firefighters got a CO reading of 175 parts per million in the basement. Thirty-five parts per million is considered dangerous.

Waters said the CO reading in the rest of the house was not as high.

“The tenant was complaining of a headache and asked for (the fire department) to check the CO level,” Waters said.

Nolaz was told he should leave the residence for the night until the furnace could be fixed or replaced.

news@rantoulpress.com