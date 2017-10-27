Rantoul woman accused of demanding money to keep relationship secret

URBANA — Bond has been set at $5,000 for a Rantoul woman accused of demanding money from an older man to keep their relationship quiet.



Deanna L. Weston, 30, who listed addresses in the 1400 block of Eater Drive, Rantoul, and the 1700 block of Independence Drive, Urbana, was charged Thursday with felony intimidation.



According to a police report, Weston, who was in a relationship with a 63-year-old Champaign man, allegedly asked him one day to give her money to keep the relationship quiet.



Later on, police said, Weston texted the man to say she was purportedly under 18 years old, implying that he could be arrested on sex charges.



When Weston demanded another sum of money from the man on Wednesday, Champaign police set up a sting operation and arrested her.



She is due back in court Dec. 19.



