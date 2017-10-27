Former county official from Fisher charged with official misconduct

URBANA — Almost two years after he resigned over questionable charges he made to a county credit card, Champaign County’s former supervisor of assessments has been criminally charged with official misconduct.

The State Appellate Prosecutor’s office last month filed eight counts against Joseph Meents, 44, of Fisher, in connnection with the alleged misuse of a credit card during the last quarter of 2015.

Meents made his first court appearance last week with his attorney, Steve Beckett of Urbana, on the Class 3 felony charges. Judge John Kennedy allowed him to remain free on his own recognizance and told him to be back in Judge Roger Webber’s courtroom on Dec. 12.

The charges allege that while acting in his official capacity as the supervisor of assessments, Meents unlawfully made charges to a county credit for personal expenses. They ranged from as little as $37 for a dozen roses at the Mahomet IGA to $477 for an AT&T bill.

The criminal counts allege that Meents made eight unauthorized charges between Sept. 26, 2015, and Dec. 15, 2015, for a total of $1,133.57.

“This case concerns his misunderstanding of the appropriate use of this office’s credit card and his followup reimbursement to the county of the charges he had made,” Beckett said.

County Auditor John Farney said the charges began six days after Meents took office as the interim supervisor. He was later appointed supervisor in November 2016.

The criminal counts allege credit card charges made for roses, groceries, restaurant meals, DVDs, an AT&T bill and University of Illinois tickets.

Meents paid the money back within weeks of the unauthorized charges coming to light. Farney said he had received a tip and began looking at financial reports.

Because State’s Attorney Julia Rietz represents county officials, she referred the case to the Illinois State Police for investigation and the Appellate Prosecutor’s Office to review for potential criminal charges.

Special prosecutor Tom Brown could not immediately be reached for comment as to why it took 21 months to file the criminal charges.

Beckett said Meents, who worked in the supervisor’s office for about 20 years before being named to replace Stan Jenkins, now has another job.

If convicted of the counts, he faces penalties ranging from probation to two to five years in prison.

