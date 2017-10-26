Rantoul man charged in mugging in Urbana parking lot

URBANA — A 25-year-old Rantoul man who allegedly mugged an older man in a business parking lot Tuesday in Urbana has been charged with robbery and burglary.

An Urbana police report said Ronald X. Lemons, who listed an address in the 400 block of West Frost Avenue, was arrested about 11:45 a.m. following a struggle with a 71-year-old man in the parking lot in the 500 block of East Main Street.

The report said the man was getting out of his car after arriving at work when a person later identified as Lemons approached him.

The older man asked Lemons if he could help him, and when Lemons didn’t respond, the man walked around him toward the entrance.

The report said Lemons followed the man and allegedly grabbed his car keys from his hand. The two then struggled, and the older man was pushed to the ground.

Lemons allegedly took his keys, briefly got in the man’s car, then got out and ran away.

Other employees of the business chased Lemons and held him until police arrived. The report said the man sustained cuts and bruises to his arm from being pushed down.

The state’s attorney’s office Wednesday charged Lemons with robbery and burglary. He is set to be arraigned today on the Class 1 and 2 felonies. If convicted of the more serious charge, he faces penalties ranging from probation to four to 15 years in prison.

