Rantoul woman must repay money

URBANA — A Rantoul woman who admitted stealing thousands of dollars from her employer has been sentenced to probation and ordered to repay the money.

Julie A. Miller, 32, who listed an address in the 1500 block of Par Drive, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Tom Difanis to theft, admitting that between July 19 and 31, she stole $8,500 from the WoodSpring Suites, 1212 W. Anthony Drive, Champaign, where she worked as a manager.

Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar said a regional manager noticed a discrepancy in deposits. That launched an internal and police investigation that revealed that

Miller had altered deposit records to suggest the business was taking in less than it was and she was pocketing the rest.

She cooperated with authorities investigating when confronted and admitted taking the money, Lozar said.

Miller was sentenced to 30 months of probation and ordered to make $8,500.61 in restitution.

Lozar said court records indicated she had prior convictions for retail theft, felony theft, forgery and a controlled-substances violation.

