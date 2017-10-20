Man charged with home invasion, battery

RANTOUL — Village police arrested a 23-year-old Champaign man after he allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home and accosted her.

Marco Quintanilla-Claro, who listed an address in the 1000 block of Eureka Street, Champaign, was charged with home invasion, domestic battery, criminal damage to property, operating an uninsured vehicle, no driver’s license and improper lane usage. He was also wanted on two Champaign County warrants.

Rantoul police Sgt. Justin Bouse said Quintanilla-Claro allegedly kicked in the door of the home of his former girlfriend, who lives on Mahoning Drive, the evening of Oct. 18.

The victim, a 25-year-old Rantoul woman, said she and Quintanilla-Claro had dated for about a month before the relationship ended. However, she said Quintanilla-Claro had continued to call and threaten her for the past couple of months.

She said he called her the evening of the altercation and said he was going to set her vehicle on fire. The victim said she heard someone come up her stairs, and the person began to kick in her front door.

She said she ran to a back bedroom, but he found her there. The victim said Quintanilla-Claro tried to grab a phone and vehicle keys she was holding and then pushed her down onto a bed. However, he took off when she was able to call 9-11.

Quintanilla-Claro was stopped in the 600 block of West Champaign Avenue. Bouse said Quintanilla-Claro admitted kicking the door open but did not admit any physical altercation had occurred.

