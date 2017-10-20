Judge finds Duckworth guilty on 9 counts of felony theft

URBANA — A Rantoul man who had grand plans to renovate an old building in downtown Rantoul into a showcase of commercial space and a home for himself instead stands a convicted felon.

On Friday, Champaign County Judge Roger Webber found Chuck Duckworth, 49, guilty of nine counts of felony theft related to services and goods he took from eight contractors who thought they would be paid for their work on his building at 114 Kentucky Ave. but were not.

Webber acquitted Duckworth of another five counts of theft involving four other businesses that provided products or work on the building.

Webber set sentencing for Dec. 1. Duckworth faces penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison on the most serious count and a maximum of five years in prison on the other eight.

Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher said he intends to seek restitution for the victims. However, Duckworth has since declared bankruptcy, so it will be up to Webber to decide if it’s feasible.

The judge’s ruling was the culmination of a criminal case launched in March 2016 when the state charged Duckworth with stealing thousands of dollars worth of products or services from those businesses, promising to pay for them with a $50,000 microloan he had obtained from the village of Rantoul.

The owner of his own cleaning service, Duckworth bought the former Litchfield Hardware store in December 2013 with plans to renovate it and moved in.

In June 2014, the village approved his $50,000 loan at 4 percent interest to be repaid over 15 years, and that month, evidence showed, Duckworth began retaining contractors.

The criminal charges allege the thefts began in August 2014 and continued through August 2015.

Webber summarized the state and defense theories in his ruling.

The state, he said, believed that Duckworth engaged in criminal behavior when he contracted for work that was worth more than twice the value of the loan and falsely promised vendors that they would be paid.

The defense position was that Duckworth believed he had other sources of money to pay for the work, including his own business, an anticipated inheritance from his late father’s estate, and funds from the sale of another old building he had successfully renovated.

Evidence showed that many of the vendors agreed to do electrical, plumbing, heating and floor refinishing work, for instance, or deliver products such as electronics, a bathtub, sinks and counter tops, without down payments, based on Duckworth’s representations that he had the loan from the village.

While that was correct, what the vendors didn’t know is how much Duckworth had already spent, which resulted in many of them being paid less than the value of their product or service or not at all.

Represented by Savoy attorneys Jim Dedman and Cheri Kesler, Duckworth waived his right to a jury trial and had Webber hear the evidence and make the call as to his guilt or innocence.

The judge heard from those business people over five days in February and April. The lawyers argued their positions in May.

“Contractors poured tens of thousands into this building based on his false representations,” Fletcher argued.

He said Duckworth continued to retain contractors even when he knew there wasn’t enough money left in the loan fund to cover the cost of what he was getting.

“He knows at that point he’s spending Monopoly money,” the prosecutor said.

Kesler argued that there were “no clear-cut conversations where he said he didn’t intend to pay” and painted Duckworth as “somebody who was not prepared to be a businessman.”

After realizing that $175,000 he hoped to inherit from his father’s estate was not coming, she said Duckworth declared bankruptcy.

She said the state’s case was circumstantial and that there was no proof that he intended to defraud any of the contractors.

“There is really no dispute that Mr. Duckworth received the goods and services as alleged in the complaint or that he failed to fully pay for them,” Webber said in his ruling. “... The sole issue in dispute is whether he knowingly obtained those goods and services by deception.”

Addressing each of the 14 counts individually, Webber laid out his reasons why he felt Duckworth was guilty of some and not guilty of others.

Regarding Duckworth’s belief that he would inherit from his father, the judge noted that Duckworth’s father died in December 2012, and yet at the time of trial in April,

Duckworth still did not know whether there had even been an estate opened.

“The reasonableness of his belief that he would receive those funds in time to pay for major portions of this project was fading quickly by the fall of 2014 when the bulk of the project concerning the vendors that are his alleged victims was starting to happen,” Webber said.

