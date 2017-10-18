1 arrested, 2 at large after armed robbery of liquor store

RANTOUL — Police have arrested one of three men who allegedly entered a Rantoul business Tuesday evening, attacked the owner and made off with about $2,000.

Anthony T. Johnson, 21, 300 block of South Steffler Street, was arrested at 1:45 a.m. Wednesday on an outstanding Illinois Department of Corrections parole violation warrant as well as armed robbery and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

Johnson allegedly struck the owner of the business repeatedly during the course of the robbery.

Rantoul police Sgt. Justin Bouse said officers were dispatched at 9:16 p.m. to Liquor Locker, 820 E. Champaign Ave. Officers were told three men had committed an armed robbery of the business a short time before.

One of the assailants used what appeared to be pepper spray on the owner of the business. One of the other men — allegedly Johnson — then went around to the cash register area and began striking the owner in the face with his fist while also armed with what appeared to be a handgun.

Bouse said the owner struggled with the attacker, who continued to strike the owner numerous times.

The third man then allegedly removed a bank bag containing the money, and the three then fled.

Bouse said the owner sustained minor injuries but did not require medical attention.

Johnson, who was wanted on an outstanding IDOC parole violation warrant, was located during the investigation. Bouse said the incident was captured on a video surveillance camera.

A court order was issued, and Johnson’s home was searched, at which time police recovered a one-shot handgun, U.S. currency and clothing allegedly used during the robbery.

Bouse said a cell phone was recovered at the scene that had been dropped by one of the assailants. He said investigators are trying to determine the identity of the owner.

The other two men remain at large. No descriptions of the two were immediately available.

Bouse said the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Rantoul Police Department at 893-5600 or Champaign County Crimestoppers at 373-TIPS.

