Two local residents robbed at gunpoint

RANTOUL — Police continue to search for two men who robbed two Rantoul residents at gunpoint in separate incidents Sunday morning.

Rantoul police Sgt. Justin Bouse said the victims reported similar incidents about two hours apart while walking in the village.

In the first, a man flagged down an officer about 12:50 a.m. and said he had been robbed at gunpoint of his wallet, cell phone and keys near the Rantoul retention pond on Maplewood Drive.

The victim said the two men, one of whom was holding what appeared to be a handgun, told him to empty his pockets. His wallet contained a small amount of currency.

He described the men as being African-American, wearing dark clothes and in their 20s.

Police received the second report about 3 a.m.

The victim said he was walking in the area of Chanute and Congress streets when two African-American males wearing all dark clothing approached him. One was holding a handgun.

He said they ordered him to empty his pockets. They took off with his wallet, loose change and his cell phone. He said he could not tell how old they were.

In both cases, the robbers ran off after taking the victims’ items. Neither of the victims was injured.

