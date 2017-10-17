Police seek info on card fraud

CHAMPAIGN — Champaign County Crime Stoppers and the Champaign Police Department are seeking the public’s help solving crimes using a cloned credit card.
According to a police report, fraudulent transactions totaling more than $600 were made with a cloned credit card at multiple locations in Champaign, Rantoul and Tuscola on Sept. 25.
Then, on Oct. 2, a cloned credit card from a separate victim was used in fraudulent transactions totaling more than $700 in Champaign.
Police believe the same suspects were involved in both incidents.
The first suspect was described as a black male between 20 and 30 years old. He has short black hair and was last seen wearing a black Adidas zip-up jacket with black pants.
The second suspect was described as a white or light-skinned black male between 20 and 30 years old. He has a short beard and was last seen wearing a black and gray jacket and black cap.
Persons with any information regarding these crimes are asked to contact Detective Amy Petrilli at 217-351-4545, or you may contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or through a free app for smartphones called P3 Tips.
Tipsters are always completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers.
All tips submitted are electronically stripped of any identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service, not law enforcement.
Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are paid for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters will never be asked their names and are given a secret code number to use when
checking on a possible reward.
Comments
Rantoul Press embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.