Police seek info on card fraud

CHAMPAIGN — Champaign County Crime Stoppers and the Champaign Police Department are seeking the public’s help solving crimes using a cloned credit card.

According to a police report, fraudulent transactions totaling more than $600 were made with a cloned credit card at multiple locations in Champaign, Rantoul and Tuscola on Sept. 25.

Then, on Oct. 2, a cloned credit card from a separate victim was used in fraudulent transactions totaling more than $700 in Champaign.

Police believe the same suspects were involved in both incidents.

The first suspect was described as a black male between 20 and 30 years old. He has short black hair and was last seen wearing a black Adidas zip-up jacket with black pants.

The second suspect was described as a white or light-skinned black male between 20 and 30 years old. He has a short beard and was last seen wearing a black and gray jacket and black cap.

Persons with any information regarding these crimes are asked to contact Detective Amy Petrilli at 217-351-4545, or you may contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or through a free app for smartphones called P3 Tips.

Tipsters are always completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers.

All tips submitted are electronically stripped of any identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service, not law enforcement.

Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are paid for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters will never be asked their names and are given a secret code number to use when

checking on a possible reward.

