Confronting active shooter in school setting sometimes best approach

Rantoul police Sgt. Justin Bouse, using a Nerf gun, acts out his role as an active shooter during ALICE training Friday at J.W. Eater Junior High School.

RANTOUL — A Mattoon High School physical education teacher used her ALICE training to prevent a gun-wielding student from injuring more people in a cafeteria last month.

Angela McQueen grabbed the arm of the student and forced it and the gun toward the ceiling until she could receive help from a school resource officer. One student received a chest injury that was termed non life-threatening, but officials said things could have been much worse were it not for the teacher’s quick thinking.

On Friday morning, the smell of cap gun smoke filled the halls of J.W. Eater Junior High School as Rantoul police Sgt. Justin Bouse fired shots into numerous classrooms. The shots were from a Nerf gun, and the “bullets” were harmless Nerf projectiles.

It was part of the annual ALICE (alert, lockdown, inform, counter and evacuate) training that RCS personnel receive.

Three hundred RCS employees took part in the training in one of three sessions, Superintendent Michelle Ramage said.

In years past, school staff across the country were taught to hide under a desk or some other location and wait for the danger to pass if an active shooter opened fire. But that thinking has changed. In some cases, hiding, barricading and locking the school room door is the best course of action, but in other cases it is not.

With ALICE training, school staff are taught to use the best approach they believe fits the situation, according to Kurtis Buckley, Rantoul Township High School school resource officer.

“A typical response (time by police) is five-six minutes, and an active-shooter situation in a school is probably three-four (minutes), so they’re basically first-responders,” Buckley said of staff. “Being prepared to take care of the situation” is the best approach.

Sometimes the best approach involves confronting the shooter by throwing objects at him or her. Or, in the case of the Mattoon High incident, grabbing the arm of the shooter until more help can arrive is the best approach.

Teachers were given Nerf balls to throw at Bouse as he attempted to enter the classroom where they were holed up. In the event of a real-life incident, anything can be thrown at an intruder.

“If they’re not able to escape or lock down, there’s no rules,” Buckley said. “They do whatever they can to counter that person, whether it’s throwing things at him, swarming him, trying to take him down.”

Part of the police training involved providing pre-attack indicators compiled by the Department of Homeland Security that indicates someone might be at risk of staging a school attack.

“We want to minimize the risk and teach them beforehand to see these and intervene when they can before it gets to that point,” Buckley said.

Indicators that might precede an attack include witnessing a potential perpetrator engage in suspicious surveillance, training or other pre-attack planning activities, according to the U.S. Department of Education’s “Threatening Situations and to Create Safe School Climates” report.

The initiative found that most attacks are planned in advance.

“Most attackers in this study engaged in behavior prior to the attack that concerned at least one adult; and prior to most incidents, attackers had revealed their intentions to other students,” according to the report. “However, only 31 percent of the attackers were known to have acted violently toward others at some point prior to the attack, and only 27 percent of student attackers had a prior arrest history.”

Many active shooters were described as isolated socially, “harbored feelings of hate and anger, and/or had some reported contact with mental health professionals.”

The report indicates that mental illness “is commonly referenced as a potential contributing factor, but its casual impact on the attack can only be speculated upon.”

Common catalysts or triggers observed include “loss of significant relationships, changes in living arrangements, major adverse changes to life circumstances and/or feelings of humiliation or rejection on the part of the shooter.”

