Rantoul man arrested for home invasion

URBANA — A Rantoul man is being held at the Champaign County Jail on $50,000 bond after being arrested for home invasion and other charges.

Shakeem Laron Holt, 23, who listed an address in the 1000 block of Clark Street, was charged on Tuesday with home invasion, aggravated battery, domestic battery and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

He is due back in court Oct. 18.

A Rantoul police report indicates officers were called to the 200 block of Winding Lane, Rantoul, at 12:05 a.m. Tuesday to meet with Holt’s former girlfriend, with whom Holt has two children in common.

The woman was asleep with another person Tuesday morning when they heard a knock on the door. When the woman answered the door, Holt was there demanding to see the children. The woman refused because the children were asleep.

Holt allegedly pushed the door open, then pushed his former girlfriend to the floor. He proceeded to go to the master bedroom, where he saw a man there asleep. He hit the man, causing his eye to bleed.

The two victims managed to push Holt out of the house.

A Rantoul police officer on Winding Lane then saw a Chevy SUV speeding down the street at a high rate of speed with the lights off. The driver parked the SUV on Sunset Drive. Police found Holt nearby. His face was bleeding, and he had the key to the SUV.

Police said Holt’s driver’s license had been suspended.

