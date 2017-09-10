Fire damages batting cage at park

RANTOUL — Fire damaged a batting cage at Wabash Park early Monday morning.

Fire Chief Ken Waters said firefighters were called at 2 a.m. to an area north of the high school baseball field, where the netting on the batting cage was ablaze.

The area on fire extended about 6 feet high and 4 feet wide, he said.

The fire was extinguished using a water can.

Waters said he doesn't know what was used to start the fire.

Recreation Department Superintendent Luke Humphrey estimated damage at $3,500.