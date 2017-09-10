Fire damages batting cage at park

RANTOUL — Fire damaged a batting cage at Wabash Park early Monday morning.
Fire Chief Ken Waters said firefighters were called at 2 a.m. to an area north of the high school baseball field, where the netting on the batting cage was ablaze.
The area on fire extended about 6 feet high and 4 feet wide, he said.
The fire was extinguished using a water can.
Waters said he doesn't know what was used to start the fire.
Recreation Department Superintendent Luke Humphrey estimated damage at $3,500.
Comments
Rantoul Press embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.