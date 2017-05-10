Blowing embers burn down barn, destroy equipment

LUDLOW — Debris from a brush fire that blew into a barn were blamed for a fire that destroyed the structure Saturday morning near Ludlow.

Fire Chief Dave Ingleman said Kim Smith of Paxton was burning brush at a place that she rents at Ford County Road 15 N and 1400 E Ford County, about 3 miles east and 1 1/2 miles north of Ludlow.

Embers from the brush fire blew into the barn, which caught fire, causing an estimated $75,000 damage.

Ingleman said the barn contained equipment, including a Skid Steer loader and a mower, and recently cut lumber.

Ten Ludlow firefighters, who were alerted at 11:30 a.m., were on the scene for about five hours.

Ingleman said the lumber continued to smolder, forcing firefighters to remain at the location for so long.

“It was hard to get all of that wood out,” he said. “It wanted to smolder.”

Paxton firefighters provided water.

