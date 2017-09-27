Police respond to fight at high school

RANTOUL — Rantoul police were called to the high school Wednesday following an altercation between students in the lunch room.

Principal Todd Wilson, in a statement on the school website, said administration and staff initially responded to the situation.

“Because this happened during lunch time, which is a very visible time, the resource officer called for additional officers for support during the situation,” Wilson said.

He said one student became combative with administration and the resource officer. As a result, pepper spray was used on the student.

Wilson said students were routed away from altercation area and sent to class.

No injuries were reported.

He said operations returned to normal.

“The students who were involved in the altercation have been dealt with and removed from the school,” Wilson said.

